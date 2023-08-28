Has fame gone to the head of the cast in season 2 of ‘This Body Works for Me’

When I watched season one of “This Body Works for Me”, I applauded Showmax for telling a risqué story. Then again, it is something the streaming platform does with unadulterated passion as was proved with “Sex in Afrikaans”. Admittedly, the first instalment engaged on a human level. Streamers were introduced to adult entertainers, their struggles, their personal life and their network of women in the same profession.

OnlyFan content creator Xoli Mfeka was the voice of reason and the glue for the clique but much has changed since the first season and reunion episode. Things between her and Wandi Ndlovu got messy. By this, I’m talking about the mudslinging on social media with lawsuit threats. The villain, Primadonna, redeemed herself by the end of season one.

Now, she’s chilled, taking care of herself and maintaining her bread and butter – her body. Although, a skin peel of her entire body wasn’t the smartest decision, she admits at the start of season 2. Bubbly and Gina are back as well. But there are new faces, with Diamond, Dione Xanthe and Lebo, who there is much to learn about. If episode one is anything to go by, Wandi is going to be at the epicentre of the catfights.

Aside from confronting Bubbly about talking smack about her and a family on social media, she has a pity party after her boyfriend (cough: sugar daddy) dumps her after learning she slept with his brother. Now, don’t go thinking she had real feelings for him. She’s hurt because her bills won’t be paid and funds have dried up, especially with her beefing with Wandi. I get that the reality show format feeds off the upsets of its cast but if it isn’t monitored closely, it can easily devolve into trash TV.

And, sadly, it feels like the show, which started with the greatest of intentions by addressing misconceptions about those in some of the oldest professions, panders more to the drama. Even with the inclusion of a transgender cast member, the new season is far from any redemption, begging the question: Has fame gone to the head of the cast? I hope that is not the case!