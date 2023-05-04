WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ season 3 reunion answers the questions viewers have been dying to know

Season three of “The Real Housewives of Durban” has had the Twitter streets and group chats blazing due to all the on-screen drama. Beloved fans of “The Real Housewives of Durban” are patiently waiting for part one, which premières next Wednesday, May 10, with part 2 coming a week later on May 17.

Showmax has released a trailer of the reunion, which has left fans wanting to speed up the days leading up to the big day. Mthokozisi Cele, better known as MaBlerh, is the host of the reunion and he has been ready to take the housewives to task about some of their actions this season. The sneak peek is so juicy and intense. A dramatic exit from Maria… What would a “Real Housewives” reunion be without a dramatic walk-off?

And MaBlerh is seen pressing Mbali on the whole “Mabusi vibes” saga. Then there is Nonku bursting into tears when asked about her fiancé to Sane being confronted on the things she said. It’s clear the ladies did not come to play. The teaser has viewers intrigued and wondering what exactly went down when everyone was held accountable for their actions. official_nonno’s said: “I have a feeling we need to make this reunion into 5 Parts. Too many questions. Accusations. Memory loss, victims wannabes. I’ve already prepared my bottles of wine 🍷. This reunion is going to be fire 🔥.