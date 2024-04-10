BET Africa confirms Clive Morris Productions ‘Queendom’ actors were paid, but a ‘bit late’

BET Africa’s upcoming new daily drama, ‘Queendom’ is coming to screens on April 22. The new show with a star-studded cast was announced in February, and as viewers sit and wait for its debut, it seems that drama was brewing on set.

According to a report, cast and crew had to stay home due to non-payment from award-winning production company Clive Morris Productions. According to ZiMoja, an insider at the company said they received letters saying payments were delayed. Communications Director, Natalie Mdladla confirmed to IOL Entertainment that the actors were paid. “The actors were all paid, but their payments were a bit late.”

A launch event is slated to happen in Johannesburg, and hopefully the entire cast will be in attendance. ‘Queendom’ explores themes of cultural heritage, tradition, fate, ancestry, power struggles, identity and survival. In a world where queens reign supreme, we invite you to enter the majestic realm of #Queendom 👑



Premiering April 22 at 18:30 on @BET_Africa (Ch.129). Stay connected to DStv Compact for your royal pass 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/biI4YheOsG — DStv (@DStv) April 5, 2024 The scripted daily drama stars Linda Mtoba, Sindi Dlathu, Hamilton Dlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Pallance Dladla, Dawn Thandeka King, Jabulani Hadebe, popularly known as Sjava.

‘Queendom’ tells the story of Nthandokayise Mthombeni portrayed by Mtoba, a maverick community leader in Tsakane, who discovers that she is the rightful heir to the throne of Khahlamba Kingdom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Africa (@bet_africa) Her mother, Tholakele Mthombeni, played by Dlathu, has been keeping this secret from her for 30 years. "I am thrilled to be part of 'Queendom,' a story that goes beyond the ordinary and delves into the complexities of love, destiny, and the power within,” said Mtoba previously in a statement.