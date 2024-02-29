Just weeks after one on-screen door closing, another has opened for actresses Linda Mtoba and Sindi Dlathu, who have been announced as part of BET Africa’s new daily drama, ‘Queendom’. Just weeks after their gigs ended after Tshedza Pictures’ ‘The River’ aired its last episode ever, Sindi Dlathu and Linda Mtoba, are coming back on Mzansi screens like they never left.

Dlathu and Mtoba have been announced as part of the cast of BET Africa’s new daily drama, ‘Queendom’. Following the success of ‘Isono’ and ‘Redemption’, BET Africa is back with a new scripted daily drama which celebrates the strength, resilience and power of women who shape their own destinies. ‘Queendom’ explores themes of cultural heritage, tradition, fate, ancestry, power struggles, identity and survival.

It tells the story of Nthandokayise Mthombeni portrayed by Mtoba, a maverick community leader in Tsakane, who discovers that she is the rightful heir to the throne of Khahlamba Kingdom. Her mother, Tholakele Mthombeni, played by Dlathu, has been keeping this secret from her for 30 years. "I am thrilled to be part of 'Queendom,' a story that goes beyond the ordinary and delves into the complexities of love, destiny, and the power within,” said Mtoba.

“Ntando is not just a character; she's a symbol of the strength all African women possess. In her story, we witness the collision of two worlds, the power of destiny and the rise of a queen. I can't wait for viewers to embark on this journey with us." Dlathu, who received huge praise for her role as Lindiwe Dlamini in ‘The River’ even earning two Golden Horn Award for Best Actress - Telenovela, has many eyes on her to see what’s next in her career. "Taking on the role of Tholakele in 'Queendom' has been a profound experience,” said Dlathu about her new character Tholakele, a resilient and protective mother to Ntando.

“Tholakele beautifully captures the essence of familial bonds, empowerment, and the strength of a mother's love. Mzansi is in for a treat, and I am excited to be part of this extraordinary project. It’s an important story to tell." ‘Queendom’ brings South African acting royalty to TV screens with a distinguished cast including Hamilton Dlamini as King Banzi Khahlamba, Mduduzi Mabaso as Prince Andile Khahlamba, Pallance Dladla as Prince Mcebo Khahlamba and Dawn Thandeka King as Queen MaNdlovu. Pallance Dladla as Prince Mcebo Khahlamba, Hamilton Dlamini as King Banzi Khahlamba and Dawn Thandeka King as Queen MaNdlovu. Picture: Supplied The multi-talented musician and actor Jabulani "Sjava" Hadebe is another notable member of the ‘Queendom’ cast, playing Prince Mkhuseli Khahlamba, the first born son of King Banzi.

This is not Sjava’s first acting rodeo, he has been in ‘Uzalo’, ‘eHostela’, ‘Isifiso’, and ‘Shaka iLembe’ previously. The award-winning artist, known for hits like 'Ekseni' and 'uThando,' has crafted the title track of ‘Queendom’. The song is titled ‘Wena Wamanzi’ and promises to resonate with the emotional depth of this powerful story. The acclaimed artist notes that, “Being a part of ‘Queendom’ has been a beautiful experience. I’m honoured to be part of something that pays homage to African culture and I’m honoured to have been able to contribute a piece of my music to the narrative.”