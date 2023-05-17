‘The Estate’ to go on hiatus at the end of season 3

S3’s award-winning daily drama, “The Estate” will be going on a hiatus at the end of its third season in July. The channel announced the news in a media statement, confirming the television drama series would be put on hold while it reviews its offering.

“The Estate” made its debut on S3 in 2021 and stood out for its storyline, which revolves around topical issues such as land, politics and the crisis of governance. “Key market changes such as the impact of the analogue switch and load shedding has forced a review on the channel's strategy. “In addition, “The Estate” will be put on hold whilst reviewing its offering. This exercise is aimed at enabling the S3 to better compete with the environment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #TheEstateOn3 OFFICIAL ACCOUNT (@theestate_on3) Production on “The Estate” will wrap in June, the channel in the statement, and extended its gratitude to Clive Morris Productions and the cast for a “world class and award winning production”. "It has been an immense privilege to work with the SABC in producing The Estate over the last three seasons. “We are extremely grateful to our national broadcaster for the bravery and courage it has demonstrated in affording us the opportunity to tell authentic, hard-hitting, groundbreaking stories which reflect the South Africa we live in today,” said Khayelihle Gumede, CEO of Clive Morris Productions.