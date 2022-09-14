Dineo Langa bids farewell to ‘The Estate’ in a heart-warming Instagram post

Actress and TV host Dineo Langa expressed her gratitude to her fellow cast members and crew as she prepared to bow out of the award-winning drama series “The Estate” on S3, this week. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Langa, who plays the no-nonsense advocate Mmakoena Molefe, also took a moment to thank fans of the show for their continued support.

She shared a video showcasing some of the most memorable moments including the on and off-screen visuals with her colleagues with TKZee’s classic “Sikelela”, playing in the background and she wrote: “Sooo... in about a week or so, the character of Mmakoena will be off your screens. ”It's been a whirlwind of a character to play and I look back on the journey I had with her with pride. She challenged me for the better and grew me as an artist. To say I won't miss her would be a lie. “There are so many moments and memories that I'll forever cherish. I chose to put up this post to thank all who contributed to her coming alive. The most appreciated being the incredible crew I got to work with.

“They meant everything to me as an actor because they would be my ally in every single thing!!! I'm eternally grateful to you all and I'm hoping to find many of you in future projects. I love you so so much 💗” In her post, Langa said she was “honoured” to have had the opportunity to work with Mzansi's best actors including Don Mlangeni Nawa, Linda Sebezo, Clementine Mosimane, Aubrey Poo, Sdumo Mtshali, Joanne Reyneke, Matli Moahapelo, Lorcia Cooper Kumalo amongst others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Langa (@dineomoeketsi) Fellow co-stars and fans took to the comments to wish the star well on her endeavours, which she is yet to announce.

Metro FM presenter Mantsoe Pout commented: “You carried this character like the boss you are! I am excited for the future! Your fierce desire to achieve your dreams is one of the things I admire the most about you ❤️ HALALA!! Woza 2023 😅🍾,” Mpho Sibeko wrote: “Dinny! 🥺🫶🏽 To have met you is one thing, to have worked with you is another… the rest, ke thato ya modimo (is God’s will) and for that, I’ll forever be grateful & honoured! Thank you for the unlimited amount of Humility & Love!Ka pelo le ka moya! (I love you with all my heart and soul) ♥️🙏🏽” Zenokuhle Maseko said: “I love you so much.”

Carla Classen wrote: “Many blessings and joy and Abundance for you on the next part of your journey Dineo ❤️❤️❤️ go thrive!!😘😘😘 “The Estate” director Twiggy Matiwana added: “Here’s to many more adventures D. Keep on moving! 🔥.” Langa’s exit from the popular telenovela was announced in a joint statement issued by the show’s producers Clive Morris Productions and S3, in June.

“Dineo Langa is leaving the show to pursue other on-screen interests. While it will be sad to see her leave our Estate family, we wish her all the best with her upcoming projects,” read the statement. “We would like to thank Dineo for the incredible work she did on the first 3 seasons to bring Mmakoena into the hearts and homes of S3 Millennial viewers.” The third season of “The Estate” premiered on S3 in July and the show continues to tackle issues such as land and identity, corruption, patronage, money, power, class and equality.