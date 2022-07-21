Dineo Langa to exit ‘The Estate’

Actress Dineo Langa is taking a break from the third season of S3’s “The Estate”. The popular actress portrayed the character of Mmakoena Molefe and news of her taking a break was shared by S3 and Clive Morris Productions.

Viewers of “The Estate” will get to see Langa’s character on screens till late September. According to the broadcaster, Langa leaves the production to pursue other on-screen interests, which have not been disclosed. “While it will be sad to see her leave our Estate family, we wish her all the best with her upcoming projects.”

“We would like to thank Dineo for the incredible work she did on the first 3 seasons to bring Mmakoena into the hearts and homes of S3 Millennial viewers.” Earlier this week, season three of the award-winning popular long running drama made its on-screen return much to viewers’ delight. “’The Estate’ is key to the incremental building of the S3 schedule with well-produced relevant local drama. The new season does not hold back as we stare into the dramatic issues that plague the nation,” said S3 Channel Head, Pat van Heerden.

Season three of “The Estate” introduces viewers to some new faces with the introduction of the Nobengela family. The Nobengela Family join ‘The Estate’. Legendary actor Dumisani Mbebe, who is having a good year after being a part of Netflix series “Savage Beauty”, joins the cast. He will portray the character of Melisizwe, the patriarch in the Nobengela household. He is a businessman and political fixer associated with Castro Kamanga.

Lerato Mvelase plays Melisiwe’s wife, Noxolo, an interior design business owner. Melisizwe and Noxolo relocate to Joburg with their children, Gcinekile (Samke Makhoba), Vukani (Siya Xaba) and Mzolisi (Anga Makubalo). Actor Moopi Mothibeli, who Mzansi viewers last saw on “Generations: The Legacy”, joins the show as Mohau Kabi, a smart Bachelor of Science in Engineering student.

