By Cebolethu Shinga Reality TV star and social media influencer, Inno Morolong has recently opened up about the spiritual challenges she’s been facing ahead of a boxing match against Ashleigh Ogle.

The 31-year-old is set to fight Ogle at the International Convention Centre in Durban next week in an exhibition tournament organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the International Boxing Association. In a post on Instagram, Ogle, the influencer, OnlyFans model and GBV activist, claimed that she is fighting to empower women. “So, this is my way of showing women that yes, you can stand your ground, and yes, you can accomplish a whole lot of things,” said Ogle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHAROAH AUTO INVESTMENTS ® (@pharoahauto) The event will be hosted by Tumelo Ramaphosa, the son of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. In a statement, Morolong revealed that all the challenges she has been facing lately are of a spiritual attack. "So much has happened in my life since the match was announced. My Instagram account was suspended and I also had to deal with some personal issues that I don't want to share at the moment. I feel like all of this is a spiritual attack," Morolong said.

However, Morolong says that she is ready for this fight and that she has been working hard every day. She went on and demonstrated that she’s not just a fashionable woman but she’s also a strong one. "I am fully prepared to display to the world what I am capable of. I want to demonstrate to everyone that I am not just a delicate and fashionable woman, but also a strong woman with remarkable physical strength," said Morolong.