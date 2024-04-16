Moja Love’s Sizok’thola presenter accused of tasing and choking woman granted R5,000 bail

The Soshanguve Magistrate's Court has granted Moja Love presenter Xolani Maphanga and his bodyguard R5,000 bail after they allegedly assaulted a woman and her brother during filming for the anti-drugs show Sizok’thola. Maphanga and his bodyguard Bongani Mkhabela face charges of attempted murder and trespassing. Mkhabela is also the owner of a private investigating company.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the accused and a film crew went to a woman's house in Soshanguve where they were searching for drugs. "They accused the woman of selling drugs. When they didn't find any drugs, they allegedly assaulted the woman with a sjambok, choked her, used a taser on her and allegedly suffocated her brother," she said. The woman reported the matter to police three days later.

"After investigations by the police, the two handed themselves over to the police on April 9, 2024 after a warrant of arrest was issued against them," Mahanjana said. The accused submitted an affidavit asking to be released on bail, which was not opposed to by the State however, the State asked for restrictions to be imposed on the men. They are ordered not to communicate directly or indirectly with the witnesses and have to report to their closest police stations once a week.

They are due back in court on May 21. However, the presenter maintains his innocence. In a recent statement by Moja Love, Maphanga said it was a case of mistaken identity. Moja Love said Maphanga claims he did not assault anyone.