SATELLITE television channel Moja Love has reacted to the allegations of assault against Xolani Maphanga, the presenter of Sizok’thola, who maintains he did not assault anyone while filming. Allegations are that Maphanga assaulted an elderly woman while filming an episode.

It was said that Maphanga handed himself over at the Soshanguve police station on April 10 along with a member of the security detail, where they were remanded in custody until a bail hearing. A statement detailing the events leading to the arrest reads: “Leading to yesterday’s events, the police from Tshwane had met with the executive of the channel and said they wanted to charge him and the bodyguards with assault GBH, but upon handing themselves in, the charges had changed to attempted murder and trespassing. “In the same meeting, the police indicated that they were getting pressure from a top politician regarding the case that was opened by a female drug lord, alongside her brothers, who were accusing Xolani and the bodyguards of assault. The channel expressed concern that politicians were interfering with the work of the police.

“It was within this jurisdiction that the crew found a corrupt cop collecting payola from the drug lord. Moja Love has footage to this effect and will be reporting this to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).” The channel said it respected Maphanga but would let justice take its course. According to Moja Love, the channel does not support unlawful conduct and will take appropriate action if it finds out that there were any illegal events on set.