Moja Love blames top politician as Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Maphanga is arrested for attempted murder

It would seem that the drama never stops with the Moja Love show ‘Sizok’thola’ after their new presenter Xolani Maphanga was arrested for the alleged assault of a suspected woman drug dealer during filming of the show. The charges were later changed to attempted murder and tresspassing.

In a statement, Moja Love spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete addressed Maphanga’s arrest, saying it was a case of mistaken identity and that their presenter maintains he did not assault anyone during filming. Maphanga handed himself over to police on Wednesday at Soshanguve police station, along with a member of his security detail after Moja Love executives were approached by the police, who said they wanted to charge Maphanga and his bodyguard on assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges. They were remanded in custody until a bail hearing, according to the channel.

IOL has approached the SA Police Services and the National Prosecuting Authority for comment. This story will be updated once comment has been received. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moja Love TV (@mojalovetv) Channel fingers top politician The channel said the charges changed to attempted murder and trespassing when the two arrived in court. “In the same meeting, the police indicated that they were getting pressure from a top politician regarding the case that was opened by a female drug lord, alongside her brothers, who were accusing Xolani and the bodyguards of assault.

“The channel expressed concern that politicians were interfering with the work of the police. It was within this jurisdiction, that the crew found a corrupt cop collecting payola (bribe) from the drug lord,” said Cekete. Cekete said Moja Love has footage to this effect and the channel would be reporting this to the Independent Police Investigate Directorate (Ipid). PRESS STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/a1yswXUk2Z — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) April 11, 2024 Cekete also said the channel has heard Maphanga’s side of the story and they would now allow justice to take its place.

“The channel does not advocate for any ill-discipline, and should it discover that there were indeed any unlawful incidents on set, it will take the necessary steps,” said Cekete. Sizok’thola troubles Maphanga was brought in as the new host after Moja Love parted ways with the murder accused presenter Xolani Khumalo last year. Khumalo, his crew and members of a community group, were arrested following the death of a suspected drug dealer, Robert “Kicks” Varrie, during a raid in Katlehong last year. The channel distanced itself from the alleged assault of suspected drug peddlers and dealers.

Earlier this April, Moja Love distanced itself from another production company that is shooting a show under the guise of ‘Sizok’thola’ with former presenter Xolani Khumalo and crew. “Sizok’thola is the intellectual property of Moja LOVE and Xolani Khumalo is using the concept of the channel, which amounts to breaking the law. The channel has sent him a cease and desist letter and we will do everything in our power, within the law, to stop him.” IOL has reached out to Khumalo to comment. This story will be updated once comment has been received.