Scam alert: Moja Love warns viewers about ‘Sizok’thola’ donation scam

Following the headlines that a suspected drug dealer died while being filmed for television channel Moja Love’s show ‘Sizok'thola’, scammers wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to make a quick buck. ‘Sizok’thola’ follows Xolani Khumalo who goes on crime-busting missions to confront suspected drug dealers who have taken over communities.

The channel has refuted that a fundraising scheme making the rounds on social media is authentic, labelling it a “scam”. The scam disguised under a fundraising scheme for Khumalo’s legal cost, alleged that he is facing a murder charge and urges the public to donate, which is not true. Moja Love has cautioned people to not make any donations, speaking to Zimoja, Khumalo said; “This scam is saying that Sizok'thola is asking for R100 donations. This is not true. This is a scam. That money is not going to us.”