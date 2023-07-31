Scam alert: Moja Love warns viewers about ‘Sizok’thola’ donation scam

Following the headlines that a suspected drug dealer died while being filmed for television channel Moja Love’s show ‘Sizok'thola’, scammers wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to make a quick buck.
‘Sizok’thola’ follows Xolani Khumalo who goes on crime-busting missions to confront suspected drug dealers who have taken over communities.
The channel has refuted that a fundraising scheme making the rounds on social media is authentic, labelling it a “scam”.
The scam disguised under a fundraising scheme for Khumalo’s legal cost, alleged that he is facing a murder charge and urges the public to donate, which is not true.
Moja Love has cautioned people to not make any donations, speaking to Zimoja, Khumalo said; “This scam is saying that Sizok'thola is asking for R100 donations. This is not true. This is a scam. That money is not going to us.”
Moja Love issued a statement confirming that indeed the crew was in the vicinity when the deceased suspected drug dealer Robert Varrie was being questioned.
“We understand that during the bust, which was conducted within the confines of the law, the suspected drug dealer, now the deceased, who is now known as Robert ‘Kicks’ Varrwerd, resisted to cooperate with the lawful instructions of the recognised members of the community policing forum, who were dressed in their uniforms and had their credentials.
“Following persistence by the members of the community policy forum, the deceased agreed to hand over the illegal drugs that he had been hiding at the premises.”