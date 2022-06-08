Jub Jub returns as host of 'Uyajola 9/9'

“Uyajola 9/9” host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is returning to the popular show following his suspension by Moja Love. Strong allegations of abuse were levelled against him on social media, leading to his suspension in December last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Monday evening, the musician took to his social media platforms to share his “joyous news” along with a promo trailer of the new season of “Uyajola 9/9”. "Back by popular demand beng’ngeke ngin’yeke nje 🤙🏽 obafooooli 🗣CHOPHEZ'KWENYE🔥 ni nyile ke manje🤣 #jubsundays,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) Last year, the channel issued a statement announcing his suspension following his controversial interview on “Podcast and Chill with MacG”.

“As a channel though, we don’t condone any gender-based violence in any way and under any circumstances. As Moja Love, we have decided to suspend Jub Jub,” read the statement. In February, “City Press” reported that the personality had been given an ultimatum by his bosses at Moja Love to apologise to the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo, or not return to screens. Shortly after, the “Ndikhokhele” hitmaker issued a public statement. He claimed that the apology was not because of the article.

Story continues below Advertisement