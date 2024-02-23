‘Sizok’thola’ making a comeback in April, with a new presenter and his name is also Xolani

Khumalo is currently out on R20,000 bail after appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday. He is facing charges of murder, robbery and damage to property in connection with the death of Robert 'Kicks' Varrie, an alleged drug dealer. In November, Moja Love announced that they have terminated their relationship with Khumalo.

Maphanga is not new to Moja Love’s screens, as he currently presents ‘X-Repo’ and comes with a wealth of experience to deliver this captivating show. He will be sweeping the streets of South Africa clean, together with law enforcement while rooting out drugs and exposing drug dealers, including drug lords. From the leafy suburbs to ekasi, Xolani will leave no stone unturned. In a media statement, Maphanga expressed his excitement to join the show.

"I have witnessed the impact of drugs on the youth, including how they leave families scarred for life, and it gives me great honour to contribute to a social justice programme and a show that tackles the scourge of drugs head-on. “This is a fight we cannot win alone, so we will be working closely with communities and law enforcement to fight the scourge of drugs in our communities.” Co-heads of Channel, Shoki Zama and Livhuwani Dagada, also expressed their excitement over the flagship show’s return with a new presenter.

“As a channel, we are deeply invested in contributing positively to our society and we are aware of the impact of drugs, not only on the youth, but the nation as a whole. “Through ‘Sizok’thola’ and in collaboration with communities and law enforcement, we are of the firm belief that the show will contribute positively in the fight against drugs.” An exact April return date was not announced, but fans of the show don’t sound too excited about the new presenter.