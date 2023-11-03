Moja Love terminates relationship with ‘Sizok’thola’ presenter Xolani Khumalo

In a surprising move, Moja Love Channels has publicly announced that they have terminated their relationship with the presenter of one of the channel’s leading shows, ‘Sizok’thola’ Xolani Khumalo. “The channel will not be commenting on any matters relating to Mr Khumalo at this stage and wishes him everything of the best in his future endeavours”, read the statement issued by Siyaya TV Channels spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete.

The decision comes after the presenter and his crew in July landed in hot water after an interrogation led to a man’s death. Khumalo was implicated in the death of alleged drug dealer Robert ‘Kicks’ Varrie after he and his crew allegedly cornered and interrogated Varrie at his home in Katlehong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moja Love TV (@mojalovetv) Shortly after the incident Khumalo handed himself over to police at the Katlehong North Police Station, were he was charged with murder and later granted R20,000 bail. In light of the charge, Khumalo’s foundation released a statement in which they confirmed that Khumalo had handed himself over “in connection with an incident that occurred at one of the last drug busts”.

Initially the channel, broadcast on DStv released a statement, acknowledged the incident occurred, naming the deceased and that they would be investigating the circumstances leading up to the alleged drug dealer being taken to hospital. Moja Love’s announcement has sparked quite the reaction from viewers who are feeling as though the channel is turning their backs on Khumalo. Khumalo’s case has been postponed to November 21, pending a decision by the director of public prosecutions on whether the matter should be transferred to the High Court for trial.