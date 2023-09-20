‘Sizokuthola’ host Xolani Khumalo posts bail following murder charge

Xolani Khumalo has posted bail of R20,000 after appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The ‘Sizokuthola’ host had been arrested on murder charges.

According to various reports, Khumalo is implicated in the death of alleged drug dealer, Robert "Kicks" Varrie, after he and his crew allegedly cornered and interrogated Varrie at his home in Katlehong. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on X, “Xolani granted bail. Moja Love’s Sizokuthola host, Xolani Khumalo, has been granted R20 000 bail. Xolani Khumalo is charged with murder following the death of an alleged drug dealer, Robert ‘Kicks’ Varrie.” Mphela went on to add that the presenter had handed himself over to police at the Katlehong North Police Station on Tuesday.