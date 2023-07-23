Xolani Khumalo’s television show marred by controversy after a man dies in a drug bust

Johannesburg - Xolani Khumalo, well known for raiding drug-infested areas in his much-loved television show, Sizokuthola, found himself and his crew in the centre of a discourse after an interrogation led to a man’s death. The television channel, Moja Love, issued a statement that identified the deceased as Robert “Kicks” Varrie.

It is confirmed that the crew was within the vicinity of the premises when Varrie was being questioned; however the channel says it is still investigating the circumstances that led to the deceased having to be allegedly hurried to the hospital. While the channel waits for autopsy results to determine the cause of death, it has vowed to co-operate with any investigations that may be initiated. The statement read: “Based on information currently at our disposal, we are advised that following a community tip-off, the crew on July 19, 2023, attended a drug bust in Katlehong and did so in conjunction with community law enforcement groups, as is customary, that are recognised by the local SAPS. It is our understanding that the information received by the crew and the local community groups was credible and verifiable.

“We understand that during the bust, which was conducted within the confines of the law, the suspected drug dealer, now deceased, who is now known as Robert ‘Kicks’ Varrie, resisted co-operating with the lawful instructions of the recognised members of the community policing forum, who were dressed in their uniforms and had their credentials. “Following persistence by the members of the community policing forum, the deceased agreed to hand over the illegal drugs that he had been hiding at the premises. “While Moja Love can confirm that the crew was within the vicinity of the premises when the deceased was being questioned, the channel is still investigating the circumstances that led to the deceased having to be allegedly rushed to the hospital. We will wait for the official autopsy results for the cause of death. The show continues to work with law enforcement agencies, and in each of the shows, case numbers are shared, including that the suspects are or were handed over to the authorities for further investigations and legal processes.”

The show has been getting rave reviews since its premiere, with many calling for the protection of the crew as they continue to sweep through drug hot spots. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula recently penned a lengthy letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. “I am writing to draw your immediate attention to a matter of utmost urgency concerning the safety and security of the host and crew members of the television show Sizokuthola, on Moja Love, and the lack of prosecution of the drug dealers exposed by Sizokuthola, a show primarily focused on exposing drug dealers by Xolani. As a result of his courageous work as the host of Sizokuthola, he has become the target of numerous threats to his life.”