Muzi Mthabela and Ronnie Nyakale leaving ‘Generations: The Legacy’

‘Generations: The Legacy’ has now announced that Muzi Mthabela and Ronnie Nyakale are leaving the show. The world of television is ever-changing with thespians entering and leaving our favourite shows. Muzi Mthabela, plays Nkosiyabo Cele and joined the long-running soapie in 2021.

Ronnie Nyakale, plays Cosmo Diale In 2017, he joined in 2017 with the cast of the first season of ‘Generations the Legacy’. Production wished both the actors well in their upcoming projects. “These stalwarts of the show will be on an indefinite hiatus as they pursue other avenues for creative expression.

“We are sure they will only achieve success as the talent and dedication we have become accustomed to serves them going ahead,” read the press statement. Mthabela will be on screens until June 5, in a spicy storyline and Nyakale can be seen until August 28. ‘Generations: The Legacy’ has also announced that the captivating talent of Didintle Khunou will be gracing screens from mid-June.

‘Generations: The Legacy’ has also announced that the captivating talent of Didintle Khunou will be gracing screens from mid-June. Picture: Supplied She will play the role of Tumelo Gcabashe, a high-powered financial expert with links to business and criminal elites. Khunou has won numerous awards and accolades for her work on-stage and on-screen, including a Naledi and Broadway World Online Award for her lead performance in ‘The Colour Purple Musical’. She has featured in numerous local television productions and now brings her enchanting beauty and powerful performance to ‘Generations: The Legacy’.