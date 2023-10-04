Industry newcomers Buntu Petse, Prev Reddy and Vuyo Biyela shake things up on SA screens

The industry is currently bursting with newcomers who are being cast in shows that are the talk of the town. The recent 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) was attended by the cream of the crop - from newcomers to legends.

This year, the two-night awards ceremony was held in person at the Gallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand, after three years of the life-altering Covid-19 pandemic. On the red carpet, IOL Entertainment spotted ‘Miseducation’ lead actress Buntu Petse as Mbali Hadebe, who was excited to receive an invitation to the prestigious event. After all, the SAFTAs are a big deal, when it comes to screen awards.

Petse first made her small screen debut on SABC1’s ‘Generations: The Legacy’ and now Burnt Onion Productions has taken her to new heights, opening her up to audiences, globally. Her ‘Miseducation’ co-star Prev Reddy was also spotted dripping in Karl Lagerfield and he too couldn't contain his excitement.

Actor and comedian Prev Reddy at the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17). Picture: Supplied/Andile Mthembu Ever since Reddy, announced his alter-ego Aunty Shamila’s retirement to focus on his acting career, he has been seen in the movie ‘The Honeymoon’ and now on Netflix’s ‘Miseducation’. “I think I am more excited that I get to do what I want, it’s not like I didn't like doing the character but I’m acting now. Everyone is loving ‘Miseducation’ which is such a relief for me because Jay is such an important character and I’m glad people are responding to it.”

The industry newcomer has another movie coming next year and is still doing comedy with a show with comedian Tumi Morake in the works. Actor Vuyo Biyela may be an industry newcomer but the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Award winner is already a viewer favourite.

Actor Vuyo Biyela at the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17). Picture: Supplied/Andile Mthembu His role as Mlilo in ‘The River’ gained him a legion of fans who were heartbroken over his departure from the award winning telenovela but now he continues to woo them on ‘Sibongile & the Dlamini’s’. “I would like to thank God for being kind to me in this industry, it's a great thing and I’m quite happy that I get the opportunity to play different roles and not be typecast, which is quite exciting for me.”