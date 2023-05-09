‘The River’ viewers applaud Vuyo Biyela on his exit scenes

In just under a year since joining "The River", actor Vuyo Biyela has bid the show farewell. Biyela was introduced as part of the Hlophe family headed by Bukhosi (Bheki Mkhwane). He portrayed the character of bad boy Mlilo, who warmed himself into viewers' hearts.

The 2023 Royalty Soapie Award Winner for Outstanding Newcomer penned a heartfelt post reflecting on his on-screen journey. "On April 1, 2022, my journey on ‘The River’ began. Mlilo Hlophe was born and a year later he has left the scene. The love he’s received has been nothing short of amazing. The memories we shared, eish! (Indescribable)." "I’m typing this long-ass essay with teary eyes, not because I’m sad. but because I’m grateful for the opportunity that @tshedzapictures gave me to showcase my abilities and live this character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vuyo_Biyela (@voodur_nuz) v "It is with great sadness that I have to bid farewell to uMlilo Hlophe who has become a part of my life. Thank you to the crew, wardrobe and make-up team, my amazing drivers and most importantly to @paddymash for spotting me in Durban at the auditions and believing in my talent. Earlier this year, M-Net Local Entertainment channels announced that “The River” was coming to an end with its sixth season being its finale. In Biyela’s comment section, viewers expressed their sadness to see him leave, and were full of praises.

cashflowngcobo wrote: “You killed it broe 👏👏👏 from here ⬆️” kat_nonky said: “Mina I cried 😢😢coz Mlilo told them that it's not the right time for the move ... But hey we appreciate your existence in the scene ... Can't wait to see you on our screens again 👏👏” njecuratedfashion said: “OMG re botlhoko 😢 your final scenes and moments were heartbreaking 💔 Thank you for the phenomenal ride you are amazing! Until next time when we see you killing it on our screens again 🔥🔥”