Dangerous new family joins cast of characters in 'The River'

Popular telenovela series “The River” will be welcoming a dangerous new family to an already volatile setting.

"Everyone on The River better watch out," a press release from Mnet announcing their arrival read. "There’s a new mafioso family in town, and they are not here to play nice. They are the Hlophes – wealthy, excellent and very, very dangerous." The Hlophe family is headed by Bukhosi (Bheki Mkhwane), a traditional patriarch who is "as quick with his brain as he is with his gun".

Bukhosi, who is brash, outspoken and charming, comes with a military past that comes in handy for his work as a heist king. His second wife, Nomafu (Brenda Mhlongo), is a tough woman who fought her way out of poverty and now carries with her a shiny and well-groomed exterior. Equipped with an uncanny ability to clean money, she’s set to become Lindiwe Dikana’s biggest rival yet.

Nomafu is a terrible stepmother to Bukhosi's children from his first marriage, Mlilo (Vuyo Biyela) and Nkanyiso (Unathi Mkhize). Bukhosi himself also has a strained relationship with his children, but his intention is for them to one day take over the family business. "Mlilo is nothing like his father," the release read. "Yet he’s everything like this father. Nkanyiso, on the other hand, is the more ambitious second born son who wants to wear the crown. Will the boys put their rivalry aside long enough for their family to continue thriving?"

Last, but not least, there’s the apple of everyone’s eye, daughter Khwezi (played by Tina Dlathu, real-life sister to Sindi Dlathu, who plays Lindiwe). Khwezi joins the family business after they buy into Khanyisa Diamonds. Tune into season 5 of “The River” on 1Magic, (DStv channel 101, at 8pm, weekdays.