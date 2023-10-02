LOOK: Mzansi screen stars shine on SAFTAs red carpet

The best of the South African Film and Television industry was celebrated at the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17) ceremony over the weekend.
Mzansi screen stars made sure to put their best fashion looks together in order to slay the red carpet.
This year, the two-night awards ceremony was held in person at the Gallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand, after three years of the life-altering Covid-19 pandemic.
Actors, actress, directors and producers made sure to go all out for the big occasion.
The red carpet was hosted by award winning multimedia entrepreneur Pamela Mtanga and award-winning ‘Afternoon Express’ host Thabiso Makhubela.
IOL Entertainment managed catch several A-Listers on the red carpet.
Actress Lerato Mvelase had the cameras flashing and the lens out with her daring look.
Some people say that life starts at 40 and Mvelase is a great example of that as she took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s daring looks.
With her two daughters accompanying her, Mvelase rocked the sheer skirt and crop top look with a daring slit and thong that showed off her round booty.
#SAFTAs17 @LeratoMvelase 40 and fabulous 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vdO7G9MpVF— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
Mvelase was not the only who showed off her banging body, so did former ‘Gomora’ actress Siphesihle Ndaba in her red Zamaswazi creation.
#SAFTAs17 actress @ceecee_ndaba serving body goals pic.twitter.com/z04vQ18Cgs— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
‘Skeem Saam’ actor Clement Maosa and ‘Sibongile & the Dlamini’ actor Vuyo Biyela showed the gents how it’s done with their fun interpretations of their tuxedos.
#SAFTAs17 actor @clementmaosa supporting local designers pic.twitter.com/dCo5ZYKhP5— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
#SAFTAs17 actor Vuyo Biyela looking dashing pic.twitter.com/9aLzQBZbr2— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
Netflix’s ‘Miseducation’ stars Prev Reddy and Buntu Petse made sure to dazzle on the carpet. As rising stars, they made sure to wear looks that are unforgettable.
#SAFTAs17 #MisEducationNetflix star @prevreddy pic.twitter.com/qZ6j8MJ74G— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
‘Generations: The Legacy’ took care of all their stars looks’ for the night, making sure there were no fashion slip ups.
#SAFTAs17 the cast of @Gen_legacy did not come to play @SamelaTyelbooi pic.twitter.com/1I03nNChvk— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
#SAFTAs17 @Gen_legacy actors Pearl Monama and Andile Nebulane pic.twitter.com/tygMgNQmJd— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
#SAFTAs17 Fikile from @Gen_legacy Refilwe Madumo pic.twitter.com/61HyFGjS21— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Thando Thabethe entrusted House of Sass (must be lovely to have a talented sister) to create a red ball gown that gave her a regal look.
#SAFTAs17 @Thando_Thabethe looking ravishing in the House of Sass pic.twitter.com/FdhmYXIQNU— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
‘Uzalo’ actress Thuthuka Mthembu delivered a flawless, elegant and sophisticated look that is certainly one of the best of the night.
#SAFTAs17 @uzalo actress @MthembuThuthuka slaying the red carpet pic.twitter.com/WsrftdGmrb— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
Award ceremonies are also the perfect date night, Safta winner Kgomotso Christopher stepped out with her husband who complimented her pink look with a touch of the colour in his attire.
#SAFTAs17 Actress @kgchristopher and her husband Calvin dressed to impress pic.twitter.com/iwWs279K7d— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
New parents ‘The Wife’ actor Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego also dazzled in matching black outfits on their night away from changing nappies.
#SAFTAs17 Parents night out @BonkoKhoza and Lesego Khoza pic.twitter.com/3xY2yigmyc— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023
Another couple, allegedly, were out together were ‘House of Zwide’ stars Wanda Zuma and Shalate Sekhabi, in their coordinating outfits.
When asked whether this was date night, they shied away from answering even though they were dressed by the same designer.