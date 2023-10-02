LOOK: Mzansi screen stars shine on SAFTAs red carpet

The best of the South African Film and Television industry was celebrated at the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17) ceremony over the weekend. Mzansi screen stars made sure to put their best fashion looks together in order to slay the red carpet.

This year, the two-night awards ceremony was held in person at the Gallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand, after three years of the life-altering Covid-19 pandemic. Actors, actress, directors and producers made sure to go all out for the big occasion.

Actress Lerato Mvelase had the cameras flashing and the lens out with her daring look. Some people say that life starts at 40 and Mvelase is a great example of that as she took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s daring looks. With her two daughters accompanying her, Mvelase rocked the sheer skirt and crop top look with a daring slit and thong that showed off her round booty.

#SAFTAs17 @LeratoMvelase 40 and fabulous 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vdO7G9MpVF — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023 Mvelase was not the only who showed off her banging body, so did former ‘Gomora’ actress Siphesihle Ndaba in her red Zamaswazi creation.

#SAFTAs17 @Thando_Thabethe looking ravishing in the House of Sass pic.twitter.com/FdhmYXIQNU — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023 ‘Uzalo’ actress Thuthuka Mthembu delivered a flawless, elegant and sophisticated look that is certainly one of the best of the night.

#SAFTAs17 @uzalo actress @MthembuThuthuka slaying the red carpet pic.twitter.com/WsrftdGmrb — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023 Award ceremonies are also the perfect date night, Safta winner Kgomotso Christopher stepped out with her husband who complimented her pink look with a touch of the colour in his attire.

#SAFTAs17 Actress @kgchristopher and her husband Calvin dressed to impress pic.twitter.com/iwWs279K7d — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023 New parents ‘The Wife’ actor Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego also dazzled in matching black outfits on their night away from changing nappies.