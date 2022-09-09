Terry Pheto and Lerato Mvelase added to the cast of US drama series ‘King Shaka’

The cast of the Showtime drama series “King Shaka” keeps growing with local additions. Award-winning South African actress, film producer, casting director and businesswoman, Terry Pheto, has been announced as the latest addition to the drama series.

Executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and written by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, the Showtime series stars British actor Charles Babalola as Shaka. Pheto will play Juma, wife to Zwide (played by Adewale Akinnuoye- Agbaje from “Oz”, “The Bourne Identity”, “Game of Thrones” fame). Taking to social media, the “Tsotsi” star expressed that she was honoured to be a part of the “important story and incredible cast”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) Pheto once again steps in front of the camera after being behind the scenes after holding the reins as a film producer and casting director for Netflix productions such as “Savage Beauty” and “The Brave Ones”, which premières September 16. Another South African who has been added to the cast is actress Lerato Mvelase, who excitedly shared the news on social media. Mvelase will portray Mkabayi, elder sister to Shaka’s father and the most influential voice in the royal court. "The morning cock crows🥰🥰 a beautiful morning it is😉 Gods timing is the biggest part of the process🙏🏾🙏🏾," wrote the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Mvelase (@lerato_mvelase) News of the Mzansi stars being cast in the international production was met with applause from fans and supporters of the film industry. Senegalese actress Aïssa Maïga will play the role of Nandi, Shaka’s devoted mother who will sacrifice everything to fulfil her son’s destiny. In a previous announcement in August, Thapelo Mokoena, Warren Masemola and Thando Dlomo were cast in the upcoming drama series.

