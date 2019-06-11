More from International
Patrick J Adams returning to 'Suits' for final season
Patrick J. Adams is to return to "Suits" for its ninth and final season.4 June 2019 | International
3 reality TV shows that test the limits
TV shows that test human skills and strength are hugely popular.28 May 2019 | International
WATCH: #Indy500 racers hilariously recreate Kim Kardashian's iconic TV moment
Ahead of the Indy 500, racers took a dig at reality TV star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian West, as they attempted to recreate the infamous moment Kim lost a diamond earring while swimming.28 May 2019 | International
Adam Levine quits 'The Voice' after 16 seasons
The Maroon 5 singer has decided to leave the singing competition after 16 seasons as a coach in order to spread his wings and try something different.25 May 2019 | International