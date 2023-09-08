Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez are a formidable team in the Jamie Foxx crime drama, ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’

In April, Jamie Foxx grabbed headlines for a health setback that saw him hospitalised for several weeks. Of course, fans and industry colleagues shared messages of support for him and his family during that stressful time. He was filming “Back in Action” at the time and there were a few reports of a rumoured fallout with co-star Cameron Diaz.

Jamie Foxx. Picture: Instagram Thankfully, he seems to be on the mend, as confirmed in his health update video on social media. And one of his movies, “The Burial”, is releasing this month. He stars alongside Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, Alan Ruck and Mamoudou Athie in the legal drama. But that isn’t the only project in the spotlight. His work behind the scenes as a co-producer and writer on the crime drama, “Alert: Missing Person Unit”, is airing on M-Net.

And the series is helmed by Scott Caan (“Hawaii 5.0”) as Detective Jason Grant and Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids”) as Detective Nikki Batista. Every procedural drama has to have a hook. This one centres on Nikki joining the Philadelphia Department’s Missing Person’s Unit, after Keith (Nikki and Jason’s son) goes missing, to ensure that no one will have to go through the same anguish as they did. As such, work is also personal for her. Jason, while understanding his ex-wife’s doggedness on the job, is a voice of reason as her partner in the various cases that come their way.