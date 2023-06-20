WATCH: Cameron Diaz sparks backlash after showing fridge filled with only pre-packaged salad and wine

Cameron Diaz sure loves her wine. Last week, the “Charlie’s Angels” star gave fans a peek inside her roomy fridge, which was stocked with nothing but containers of salad and bottles from her Avaline wine range.

“When it comes to meals in the summertime, I am always craving something that’s like, fresh and easy - and I love a great salad,” Diaz explained in an Instagram video, showing off her immaculate kitchen accented with marble counter tops. In the video, she was talking about a new collaboration with a healthy food brand by actress Gwyneth Paltrow. However, fans trolled Diaz for the contents of her fridge - which was filled with just boxes of salad and bottles of wine.

The bottles of her Avaline Sauvignon Blanc were all placed on their side, in order to fit in the first, third, and fourth shelves of the fridge. On the second shelf, there were stacks of pre-packaged salads which, according to the actress, paired perfectly with the white wine. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)

As the video racked up thousands of views, fans went to the comments section to criticise Diaz’s kitchen, claiming that she does not need her salads to be in all those plastic containers. One user wrote: “Tastes probably good…but all this plastic? Seriously?” A second user wrote: “Can‘t you see that nature is going down? The oceans are full of plastic, the planet is heating up, our air is polluted…I could go on and on. Think about your kids, how they will grow up!”