Friday, July 14, 2023

Trevor Noah bags 4 nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Trevor Noah in ‘Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would’. Picture: Matt Wilson/Netflix.

Trevor Noah in ‘Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would’. Picture: Matt Wilson/Netflix.

Published 1h ago

Trevor Noah continues to fly the South African flag high with his recent nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The multi-talented comedian and talk show host has been nominated for his third Netflix comedy special, “Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would”.

Despite his reign being over at “The Daily Show” after seven years, Noah also received several nods in the categories Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, for the show.

It’s not the first time Noah’s been nominated and it would not be a surprise if he actually wins (fingers crossed). In 2017 Noah scooped the award for, Outstanding Short Form Variety Series, for “The Daily Show”.

Noah took to Twitter to call the achievement “mind blowing”.

He tweeted: “Wow 🤯 Having my @Netflix special “I wish you would” nominated for an Emmy is absolutely mind blowing but to be in the same category as @imcarolburnett, @Lizzo, John @Mulaney, @TheNormanLear, & @iamwandasykes??

He continued: “How is this life?? Thank you so much to everyone who watched and everyone who voted. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

In another post he wrote: “Wow! This is always so surreal. 3 Emmy noms for @thedailyshow 😱 Thank you to @TelevisionAcad for the honour once again! 🙏🏾 And of course congrats to everyone behind the scenes at @thedailyshow! Chris McCarthy, and the entire Paramount family! Thank you!”

“I Wish You Would” was released in November 2022 and is Noah’s third Netflix special following “Afraid of the Dark” and “Son of Patricia”.

Directed by Noah’s, “The Daily Show” colleague, David Paul Meyer, the special was filmed at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Watch trailer.

With so many nominations on the cards, Noah has plenty reason to attend the popular awards ceremony which is set to take place on September 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Alyssia Birjalal

Alyssia Birjalal
