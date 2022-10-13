Trevor Noah will leave ‘The Daily Show’ in December

Trevor Noah will leave “The Daily Show” on December 8. The comedian, who has fronted the late-night show since September 2015, will host his final programme later this year, having confirmed, a couple of weeks ago, his plans to leave.

Now, Comedy Central has revealed his last night, and announced plans for a "celebratory look back at his greatest moments", kicking off on December 5. The network said: "Noah has moved ‘The Daily Show’ seamlessly from insightful, hilarious satire to serious, provocative conversations, meeting society's moments of unrest and uncertainty with clarity and conviction. Watch video:

"Whether it was tackling presidential campaigns, police violence and systemic racism or navigating a global pandemic, he has entertained and enlightened audiences through his unique voice and perspective." The show will then take a break until January 17, although bosses are yet to announce Noah's replacement. Last month, the 38-year-old presenter explained he felt it was time to walk away from the talk show. In a video posted to the show's Twitter account, he said: "It's been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it's been.

"It's something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic. "And I realised that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly." Noah added: "I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys.

