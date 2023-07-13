The jokes keep coming after Sars allegedly hits Trevor Noah’s mom with hefty tax bill

One thing about South Africans, we know how to find the funny, no matter the situation. This time, the jokes were directed at Patricia Noah, the mother of comedian Trevor Noah.

Once again, she found herself entangled with the taxman.Patricia Noah allegedly owes Sars more than R26 million in unpaid taxes, according to various news reports. Always serving the hot tea, Musa Khawula reported that she had allegedly received a second letter of demand, and “Sars is threatening to render her assets if she doesn't settle her R26 902 878.47 due to them in unpaid taxes”.

SARS is threatening to render her assets if she doesn't settle her R26 902 878.47 due to them in unpaid taxes. pic.twitter.com/FBPXGyWgiM — Musa Khawula (@MusaThePope) July 12, 2023 But according to a News24 report, the amount is much higher that that, sitting on R50m. It didn’t take online users long to come for the son of Patricia, their humour taking centre stage.

“Wow, SARS really knows how to keep it in the family, huh? The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, or in this case, the tax bill doesn't fall far from the comedian. Poor Trevor, I guess even being funny isn't enough to escape paying your taxes,” commented a tweep. Another joked: “Looks like SARS is determined to make Patricia Noah the star of their next comedy special.”

pic.twitter.com/3mKr8RrkcJ — Jim Is Here To Take Care of Him (@RoastHimJim) July 12, 2023 But our favourite was a comment from @Collen_KM: “Knowing my boy Trevor he is probably in a queue ko Shoprite eUK to send her that small money using money market..”