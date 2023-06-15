We hope you are too. You will be pleased to hear that almost every show is sold out. Yes, you are reading correctly; almost every show in South Ahhh is sold out! And, as you know, Trevor, just like a crisp and dry Savanna, the tickets are only for people 18 years of age and older.

Since you left Mzansi, we know you have had too many highlights to count; you have hosted awards and even won iconic global awards of your own! In the ‘darkness’ of all things we have been going through, your pending arrival is the light at the end of the tunnel. You know the people of Mzansi cannot wait to hear your opinions and stories, and they are excited for that lekker sense of humour you will be bringing with you all the way from NYC.

But we can’t lie to you, Trevor. You know the saying: The more things change, the more they stay the same? … Well, not in South Ahh, Trevor. In South Ahh, things have changed. So much so that we’re writing to you so that you don’t come into the “Mzansiverse” blind. Call it a refresher course based on new developments since you left for the US.