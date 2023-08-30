You’ll never guess which phrase the royal family had removed from Duchess Meghan’s ‘Suits’ script

The creator of 'Suits' claims the British royal family weighed in on the show's storylines after cast member Meghan, Duchess of Sussex started dating Prince Harry. Aaron Korsh - who created and executive produced the hit legal drama - has revealed he was "excited" when he found out about his leading lady's real life love interested but he soon found it "irritating" when representatives of Harry's family started asking for script changes - including having the word "poppycock" - slang for nonsense - removed from Meghan's dialogue.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was as excited in some ways as everybody else ... I mean, your initial reaction is, like: 'We’re dating a prince!' ...

"I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book [his autobiography 'Spare'}, because I heard people talking about it - [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating." Korsh added: "I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I’ll just say what the line was. My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, 'poppycock' ... "So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Meghan's character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say: 'My family would say poppycock'. And the royal family did not want her saying the word.