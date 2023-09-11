LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian says pregnancy has been ‘empowering’

Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy experience has been "empowering". The 44-year-old beauty has taken to social media to share some new photos of her growing baby bump, after she was recently forced to undergo urgent foetal surgery to save her baby's life.

Kardashian - who is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker - captioned the images on Instagram: "pregnancy is so empowering (sic)" In the photos, Kardashian is seen cradling her baby bump while she adopts various poses for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) The brunette beauty - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - recently revealed that she required urgent surgery in order to save her baby's life. Kardashian - who married Barker in 2022 - wrote on Instagram at the time: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.