Khloe Kardashian is currently facing the heat from her fans who've caught wind of her “unique” behaviour with brother Rob Kardashian. The social media storm kicked off when eagle-eyed viewers dug up old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” scenes, exposing Khloe's questionable antics.

Fans of the Kardashians are familiar with the sibling’s relationship and close bond. But a throwback clip posted on Reddit showcased Khloe and Rob engaging in some seriously eyebrow-raising banter. As they playfully exchange words, Khloe hits Rob with a demand saying, "Promise me you will never give me attitude in my house again."

And, of course, Rob, ever the obedient sibling, chimes in with a compliant, "I will never give you attitude..." Khloe then throws in a provocative "and if you do?" "And if I do... I will reduce the size of my penis,“ Rob responded.

Khloe then adds: "You don't have a penis, you have a c***." She than brings her ex-husband, Lamar Odon, into the conversation: "Rob, Lamar thinks I'm like Cleopatra and I'm gonna marry my brother." Rob replies, saying, "It's not gonna happen," before Khloe shockingly asks, "You won't f*** me?"

I mean, I don’t know about y’all, but asking your sibling if they would “f*** you” is below the belt. The throwback video of the two sharing an awkward moment has since received widespread criticism. Anyone else find scenes like this incredibly weird? Khloe’s sexual jokes with rob feel so…. uncomfy 🥴

byu/elkaholicsanonymoose inKUWTK A user commented: “Joking or not, looking your brother in the eye and saying, ‘you won’t f*** me?’ is wildddddd.“