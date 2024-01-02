LOOK: Tweeps gush over Bonang Matheba’s alleged new bae

Our girl, Queen B, owned 2023! First, she slayed the runway at the Le Défilé show by L’Oréal Paris in Paris. The acclaimed media personality then dropped an impressive collection of handbags and shoes. And now Matheba’s love life appears to be flourishing.

Gossip blogger Musawenkosi “Musa” Khawula spilt the tea about Matheba’s new boo when he posted a video online which showed a male figure pouring champagne into two glasses. The caption to the X post read: “Meet Bonang Matheba's boyfriend.” According to Briefly News, Khawula managed to do some private investigations on Matheba's new partner, and he revealed his identity as David Phume.

And while, Queen B has been keeping her love life private, she has been giving her fans slight hints on social media. Matheba’s new alleged flame has delighted many of her fans, with many doing further investigations in a bid to reveal more details about the relationship. Meet Bonang Matheba's boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/ZBg3PK0bLx — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) January 1, 2024 Many took to social media to share their feelings about the relationship.

@KZN_za wrote: “It’s good to see that someone has STEALH Queen B’s heart ❤️” @philani_donald wrote: “He is so beautiful!😭” @Presh_SM also commented: “Our girl chose well shuu 😍”