WATCH: Pete Davidson addresses Israel-Hamas conflict in emotive ‘SNL’ monologue

Pete Davidson addressed the conflict between Israel and Palestine in a sombre 'Saturday Night Live' opening monologue. The 29-year-old comedian hosted the show for the first time as the 49th season premiered on Saturday and reflected on Hamas' surprise attack on Israel last week and the subsequent bloodshed that has left thousands dead.

Davidson - who lost his New York City firefighter father Scott in the 9/11 terror attack - said: "This week we saw the horrible images and images first. And I know what you're thinking, 'Who better to comment that Pete Davidson?' "In a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was seven years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So I know something about what that's like. "I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children's suffering - Israeli children and Palestinian children. And it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place and no one in this world deserves to suffer like that, you know, especially not kids."

Davidson, who was previously a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live', recalled how he found comfort in Eddie Murphy's comedy after his father's death and explained how humour can provide a chink of light during dark times.

The 'Dumb Money' star said: "After my dad died, my mom tried pretty much everything she could do to cheer me up. I remember one day when I was eight, she got me what she thought was a Disney movie. But it was actually the Eddie Murphy stand-up special 'Delirious'.