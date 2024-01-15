'Oppenheimer' dominates 2024 Critics Choice Awards

'Oppenheimer' dominated the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, winning eight prizes. Christopher Nolan continues to lead the awards season 'Barbienheimer' battle after his epic biological thriller scooped the most prizes at Sunday's ceremony at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, where the blockbuster was named Best Picture and he won Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

Robert Downey Jr. also won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss. During his speech, the 58-year-old actor went on to share some of the harsh criticism he's received during his career. He began: “The Critics Choice Association, they’ve given me such beautiful feedback, really just so many great moments.

“And some of it’s so poetic, I just want to share some of their thoughts with you over the years.” One he shared was that he's “sloppy, messy and lazy" and another compared him to “Pee Wee Herman emerging from a coma.” He's also been dubbed "a puzzling waste of talent".

The flick also won Best Cinematography, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, and Best Score.

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' followed shortly behind with six prizes, including Best Comedy and Best Original Screenplay, despite going into the awards with a whopping 18 nominations. The live-action musical movie also landed Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Ryan Gosling won the music award for Best Original Song for the hit 'I'm Just Ken'. Elsewhere, in the movie categories, Paul Giamatti was named Best Actor for Alexander Payne's comedy-drama 'The Holdovers'.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress and Dominic Sessa claimed Best Young Actor Emma Stone scooped Best Actress for 'Poor Things' and thanked her critics. She said: "This is the Critics Choice Awards — and it is about outside opinion — but I'm very grateful to the critics for this. But I'm just learning not to care what you think."

In TV, meanwhile, it was a big night for 'Beef', Succession', and 'The Bear'. The Netflix comedy-drama was named Best Limited Series and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television went to the show's Steven Yeun and his co-star Ali Wong won Best Actress. Maria Bello also took home Best Supporting Actress. Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook took Best Actor and Actress in a Drama for 'Succession', and Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri landed Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for 'The Bear'. Ebon Moss-Bachrach also claimed Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the latter show.

Elsewhere, Billy Crudup and Elizabeth Debicki won Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for 'The Morning Show' and 'The Crown', respectively. Meryl Streep wasn't in attendance but was named Best Support Actress for 'Only Murders in the Building'. Special honours were handed out with Margot Robbie presenting the SeeHer Award to her 'Barbie' co-star America Ferrera, and James Mangold gave his 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' castmate Harrison Ford the Career Achievement Award.

Comic Chelsea Handler was on hosting duties and made sure to poke fun at her boyfriend Jo Koy's Golden Globes disaster that saw his jokes fall flat. In her opening monologue, she quipped: “Thank you for laughing at that — my writers wrote it." The winners' list in full:

Movies Best Picture Oppenheimer

Best Director Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer Best Actor

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers Best Actress Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers Best Young Actor/Actress Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers

Best Acting Ensemble Oppenheimer Best Original Screenplay

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach Best Adapted Screenplay American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Best Cinematography Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer Best Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie Best Editing Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design Jacqueline Durran – Barbie Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie Best Visual Effects Oppenheimer

Best Comedy Barbie Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Best Foreign Language Film Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song I’m Just Ken – Barbie Best Score

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer TV Best Drama Series

Succession Best Actor in a Drama Series Kieran Culkin – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series Sarah Snook – Succession Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Best Comedy Series The Bear Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear Best Actress in a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building Best Limited Series Beef

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Steven Yeun – Beef Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Ali Wong – Beef Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers