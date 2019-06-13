More from Movie News
Jaume Collet-Serra to helm 'Black Adam' film
Jaume Collet-Serra will reunite with Dwayne Johnson after working on Disney's "Jungle Cruise" to helm his upcoming "Black Adam" movie.11 June 2019 | Movie News
John Cena officially joins 'Fast and Furious 9' cast
John Cena has officially joined the cast of 'Fast and Furious 9', after his casting was teased by Vin Diesel back in April.11 June 2019 | Movie News
WATCH: Disney releases official 'Frozen 2' trailer
Go on journey with Disney's remarkable sisters, Anna and Elsa, when "Frozen 2" opens in South African cinemas on 6 December.11 June 2019 | Movie News
Hugh Jackman was almost fired from 'X-Men'
Hugh Jackman has revealed that he was almost fired from playing Wolverine in "X-Men".10 June 2019 | Movie News