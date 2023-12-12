Trevor Noah gets Golden Globe nod for Best Stand-up Comedian on Television award

'Barbie' and 'Succession' lead the Golden Globe nominations with nine each. The year's biggest film was unsurprisingly the most recognised in the movie categories when the shortlists for the 81st annual ceremony were unveiled on Monday, while the final season of the HBO drama led the way on the television side.

The Warner Bros. blockbuster was closely followed in the movie categories by its box office rival, 'Oppenheimer', which had eight nods, and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things', which tied on seven. 'Barbie' and 'Poor Things' are up for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) alongside 'Air', 'American Fiction', 'The Holdovers', and 'May December', while 'Oppenheimer' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' are joined in the Best Picture (Drama) category by 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Maestro', 'Oppenheimer', 'Past Lives' and 'The Zone of Interest'. 'Barbie' also secured nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who are up for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) and Best Supporting Actor (Musical or Comedy) respectively, and there's a Best Director nomination for Greta Gerwig.

The filmmaker is also shortlisted for Best Screenplay alongside co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach.

In addition, the Best Original Song category features three tracks from the movie's soundtrack, 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, 'I'm Just Ken' and 'Dance the Night', both of which were written by Mark ROnson and Andrew Wyatt, with Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin also having credits on the latter track. Best Actress (Drama) will be contested by Annette Bening (‘Nyad’), Lily Gladstone ('Killers of the Flower Moon’), Sandra Hüller (‘Anatomy of a Fall’), Greta Lee (‘Past Lives’), Carey Mulligan ('Maestro’) and Cailee Spaeny ('Priscilla’), while Margot faces competition in the Musical or Comedy division from Fantasia Barrino ('The Color Purple'), Jennifer Lawrence ('No Hard Feelings’), Natalie Portman ('May December’), Alma Pöysti ('Fallen Leaves') and Emma Stone ('Poor Things'). The shortlist for Best Actor (Drama) includes 'Maestro' star Bradley Cooper - who is also up for Best Director for his work on the film - Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Killers of the Flower Moon'), Colman Domingo ('Rustin’), Barry Keoghan (‘Saltburn’), Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer’) and Andrew Scott ('All of Us Strangers’), while Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) will go to either Nicolas Cage (‘Dream Scenario’), Timothée Chalamet ('Wonka’, Matt Damon (‘Air’), Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’), Joaquin Phoenix (‘Beau Is Afraid’), or Jeffrey Wright (‘American Fiction’)

In the TV categories, both 'Succession' and 'The Bear' were nominated in every field they were eligible for, with the family media saga having three nods in both the Best Actor (Drama) and Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama) categories, with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong up for the former alongside Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses'), Dominic West ('The Crown'), and Pedro Pascal ('The Last of Us') and Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard up for the latter alongside Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show'), James Marsden ('Jury Duty') and Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear'). Sarah Snook from 'Succession' is also nominated for Best Actress (Drama) alongside Dame Helen Mirren ('1923'), Bella Ramsey ('The Last of Us'), Keri Russell ('The Diplomat'), Imelda Staunton ('The Crown') and Emma Stone ('The Curse'). Elsewhere, Meryl Streep broke her own record for the most Golden Globe nominations and will be looking for her ninth win after being shortlisted 33 times, with this year's nod coming in the Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama) category for 'Only Murders in the Building'.

'Succession' will face competition from '1923', 'The Crown', 'The Diplomat', 'The Last of Us', and 'The Morning Show' for the Best Drama Series prize, while Best Musical or Comedy Series will be contested by 'Abbott Elementary', 'Barry', 'The Bear', 'Jury Duty', 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Ted Lasso'. Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie will see either 'All the Light We Cannot See', 'Beef', 'Daisy Jones and the Six', 'Fargo', 'Fellow Travelers' or 'Lessons in Chemistry' take home the award. This year's ceremony will air live on CBS on January 7, as well as being available on the CBS app and to stream on Paramount+.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations: MOVIES Best Picture (Drama):

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ ‘Maestro’

‘Oppenheimer’ ‘Past Lives’ ‘The Zone of Interest’

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy): ‘Air’ ‘American Fiction’

‘Barbie’ 'The Holdovers' ‘May December’

‘Poor Things’ Best Actress (Drama): Annette Bening, ‘Nyad’

Lily Gladstone, 'Killers of the Flower Moon’ Sandra Hüller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Greta Lee, ‘Past Lives’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’ Cailee Spaeny, ‘Priscilla’ Best Actress (Musical or Comedy):

Fantasia Barrino, ‘The Color Purple’ Jennifer Lawrence, ‘No Hard Feelings’ Natalie Portman, ‘May December’

Alma Pöysti, ‘Fallen Leaves' Margot Robbie, 'Barbie’ Emma Stone, 'Poor Things’

Best Actor (Drama): Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’ Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon'

Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’ Barry Keoghan, ‘Saltburn’ Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer’

Andrew Scott, ‘All of Us Strangers’ Best Actor (Musical or Comedy): Nicolas Cage, ‘Dream Scenario’

Timothée Chalamet, ‘Wonka’ Matt Damon, ‘Air’ Paul Giamatti, ‘The Holdovers’

Joaquin Phoenix, ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Jeffrey Wright, ‘American Fiction’ Best Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt, ‘Oppenheimer’ Danielle Brooks, 'The Color Purple’ Jodie Foster, 'Nyad’

Julianne Moore, ‘May December’ Rosamund Pike, ‘Saltburn' Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers'

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, ‘Poor Things’ Robert De Niro, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Robert Downey Jr., ‘Oppenheimer’ Ryan Gosling, ‘Barbie’ Charles Melton, ‘May December’

Mark Ruffalo, ‘Poor Things’ Best Director: Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’

Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’ Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things' Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’

Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Celine Song, 'Past Lives’ Best Screenplay:

‘Barbie’, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach ‘Poor Things’, Tony McNamara ‘Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese 'Past Lives’, Celine Song ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Best Original Score: Jerskin Fendrix, ‘Poor Things’ Ludwig Göransson, ‘Oppenheimer’

Joe Hisaishi, ‘The Boy and The Heron’ Mica Levi, ‘The Zone of Interest' Daniel Pemberton, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Robbie Robertson, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Best Original Song: ‘Addicted to Romance’ by Bruce Springsteen - ‘She Came to Me’

‘Dance the Night' by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin - ‘Barbie’ ‘I'm Just Ken’ by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - ‘Barbie’ ‘Peaches' by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker - ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

‘Road to Freedom’ by Lenny Kravitz - ‘Rustin’ ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - ‘Barbie' Best Animated Film:

‘The Boy and The Heron’ ‘Elemental’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ ‘Suzume’ ‘Wish’

Best Picture (Non-English Language): ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ ‘Fallen Leaves’

‘Io Capitano’ 'Past Lives’ ‘Society of the Snow’

‘The Zone of Interest’ Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures: ‘Barbie’

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1’

‘Oppenheimer’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ TELEVISION Best Drama Series:

‘1923’ ‘The Crown’ ‘The Diplomat’

‘The Last of Us’ ‘The Morning Show’ ‘Succession’

Best Musical or Comedy Series: ‘Abbott Elementary' ‘Barry’

‘The Bear’ ‘Jury Duty’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Ted Lasso’ Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie: ‘All the Light We Cannot See’

‘Beef’ ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ ‘Fargo’

‘Fellow Travelers' ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Best Actress (Drama):

Helen Mirren, ‘1923’ Bella Ramsey, ‘The Last of Us’ Keri Russell, ‘The Diplomat’

Sarah Snook, ‘Succession’ Imelda Staunton, ‘The Crown’ Emma Stone, ‘The Curse’

Best Actor (Drama): Brian Cox, ‘Succession’ Kieran Culkin, ‘Succession’

Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’ Pedro Pascal, ‘The Last of Us’ Jeremy Strong, ‘Succession’

Dominic West, ‘The Crown’ Best Actress (Musical or Comedy): Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Elle Fanning, ‘The Great’ Selena Gomez, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Natasha Lyonne, 'Poker Face’ Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’ Best Actor (Musical or Comedy):

Bill Hader, ‘Barry’ Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’

Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’

Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama): Elizabeth Debicki, ‘The Crown’ Abby Elliott, ‘The Bear’

Christine Ricci, ‘Yellowjackets’ J. Smith-Cameron, ‘Succession’ Meryl Streep, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hannah Waddingham, ‘Ted Lasso’ Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama) Billy Crudup, ‘The Morning Show’

Matthew Macfadyen, ‘Succsession’ James Marsden, ‘Jury Duty’ Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ‘The Bear’

Alan Ruck, ‘Succession’ Alexander Skarsgård, ‘Succession’ Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie):

Riley Keough, ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ Brie Larson, 'Lessons in Chemistry’ Elizabeth Olsen, ‘Love and Death’

Juno Temple, ‘Fargo’ Rachel Weisz, ‘Dead Ringers’ Ali Wong, ‘Beef’

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie): Matt Bomer, ‘Fellow Traveler’s Sam Claflin, ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’

Jon Hamm, ‘Fargo' Woody Harrelson, ‘White House Plumbers’ David Oyelowo, ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Steven Yeun, ‘Beef’ Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie): Ricky Gervais, ‘Ricky Gervais: Armageddon’