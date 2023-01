Margot Robbie’s Golden Globes gown took 750 hours to make

The ‘Babylon’ actress walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in a pale pink Chantilly lace and silk tulle gown from Chanel, and the time-consuming frock featured 30 000 elements of embroidery, including feathers, sequins and beads. Margot, 32, accessorised with a brooch placed in the centre of the neckline and a pair of 18 carat white gold and diamond earrings, to create a look her stylist Kate Young told E! news was inspired by her “Hollywood powerhouse” energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieess) The ‘Barbie’ actress opted for a “fresh, clean and stunning” manicure, which her nail artist Tom Bachik jokingly branded “high maintenance” on Instagram. Sharing a close-up shot of Margot’s natural nails, Tom wrote on Instagram: “A little high maintenance never hurt anyone, but if looks could kill, we’d all be goners!” She also had a natural pink-toned make-up look using Chanel products, with make-up artist Patti Dubroff explaining she had also used Alleven Colour Shield in shade “Pearl” on her client’s body, spritzing it onto her arms shoulders, and back “to keep her skin more matte so the shine on the dress really stood out”.