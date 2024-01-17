The most anticipated movie releases of 2024

2024 has big cinematic shoes to fill, considering the many anticipated and hugely successful movie releases from last year. From “The Barbie” movie, which sent the globe into a pink frenzy, to Christopher Nolan’s multi-award winning thriller “Oppenheimer”, 2023 was a big year for movie enthusiasts and cinemagoers.

Streamers were also treated to a range of high-quality movies that starred some of Hollywood’s A-list stars. Amazon Prime Video’s comedy thriller “Saltburn”, which is still causing a stir on social media, as well as Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind”, starring Julia Roberts, were some of the other 2023 cinematic masterpieces. This year kicked off with the “woke” “Mean Girls” reboot, which brought the 2004 high school classic to a brand-new audience.

And with the first month of 2024 past the halfway mark, research conducted by online casino directory NoDepositFriend.com, has identified the movies that viewers are looking forward to the most this year. The platform analysed the number of times each to-be-released movie appears in the Watchlist feature on the social platform Letterboxd. To compile a list of the most anticipated film releases for the year, the platform included streaming services, as well as movie theatre releases.

This is what it found: 1. “Dune: Part Two” The sci-fi and adventure flick, which is the sequel to the first movie that was released in 2021, stars the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh.

Directed by the renowned Canadian film-maker Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two” took the top spot for the movie that fans are looking forward to seeing the most. It is set to be showcased in cinemas worldwide from March 1 and has been added to a whopping 21 153 Watchlists on Letterboxd. “Fans are clearly excited about this sequel, which has been promised by Villeneuve as more action-packed than its predecessor,” the researchers said.

Ryan Reynolds in the lead role for ‘Deadpool 3.’ Picture: Instagram. 2. “Deadpool 3” In second place is “Deadpool 3”, with 12 122 Watchlist adds. The movie is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been announced for release in 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy, the superhero comedy stars Ryan Reynolds who reprises the lead role.

He will be joined by other Hollywood heavyweights Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner. “Deadpool 3” is set to be released in cinemas from July 26. ‘Nosferatu’ is set to be released on Christmas Day in 2024. Picture: Instagram. 3. “Nosferatu”

Following in third position is “Nosferatu”, with 11 340 Watchlist adds. And although the horror fantasy flick is set to be released in cinemas on Christmas Day in 2024, fans are counting down the days. Directed by Robert Eggers and starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp, the 1922 original Nosferatu was an unauthorised Dracula adaptation, which has added an extra layer of intrigue.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie À Deux”. Picture: Instagram. 4. “Joker: Folie À Deux” “Joker: Folie À Deux” was the fourth most anticipated movie release for 2024, with 10 004 Watchlist adds. Set to be released in October, one of the biggest drawing points for the musical thriller is that Lady Gaga is reinterpreting Harley Quinn in this different universe, from Margot Robbie in “Birds of Prey”.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the movie also stars Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz. “Mickey 17” is set to be released in March. Picture: Instagram. 5. “Mickey 17” In fifth place is “Mickey 17”, with 9 382 Watchlist adds among movie fanatics.

Set to be released on March 29 across cinemas worldwide, the film follows lead character Mickey Barnes who has the ability to regenerate after death. The movie includes a star-studded cast, among them Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette. It is directed by Bong Joon-ho. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is set to be released in May. Picture: Instagram. 6. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

The sixth most anticipated movie for 2024 is “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”, with 8 802 Watchlist adds for its release on May 24 in cinemas. George Miller directs this spinoff with Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Nathan Jones. “Fans are clearly excited for more post-apocalyptic adventures from road warrior Mad Max,” the researchers added.

“Challengers” centres on a love triangle between professional tennis players. Picture: Instagram. 7. “Challengers” Closely following in seventh place is “Challengers”, with 8 802 adds to movie lovers’ Watchlist. Set to be released globally in cinemas on April 26, “Challengers” centres on a love triangle between professional tennis players.

It is directed by Luca Guadagnino and stars Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. ‘MaXXXine’ is one of the most anticipated movie releases for the year. Picture: Instagram. 8. “MaXXXine” The research found that “MaXXXine” is the eighth most anticipated movie release of the year, with 8 608 ‘Watchlist adds’ on Letterboxd.