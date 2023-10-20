‘Deadpool 3’ to miss May 2024 release date

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series was slated for release in May 2024.

However, according to Deadline, the film - which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman - is unlikely to make the May 3 release date as it was only halfway finished when production was halted in July due to the Screen Actors Guild walkout.

Since 'Captain America: Brave New World' is further along, it's been suggested that the film could move back to its original May 3 release date to fill the 'Deadpool' gap.

The film is currently scheduled for July 26, 2024.