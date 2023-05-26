‘Deadpool 3’ production underway despite writers' strike

“Deadpool 3” has started filming amid the ongoing writers' strike. The Marvel blockbuster sequel – which will see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the wisecracking mercenary alongside Hugh Jackman returning as Logan/Wolverine – has begun production despite the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) in its third week of action in a bid to land a fairer wage from studios.

However, while a script was most likely already written before filming, the process is still being heavily impacted by the WGA strike.

As reported by Collider, a contract between the writers and studio means the cast have to follow the script precisely. Writers are typically available on set in case any adjustments are needed, but this won't be the case. It also means Reynolds, whose quips are an integral part of the role, won't be allowed to improvise any lines at all while the strike is still going on.

The movie is set to be released next year, with fans excited to see Jackman back as Wolverine in a new environment. Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’. Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/Files Reynolds recently explained how he was desperate to get the “X-Men” character involved in the “Deadpool” franchise. He told ET Canada: "We've wanted this for decades ... it's weirdly the perfect time.