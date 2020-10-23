Trending on IOL
No work, no pay for public servants joining Cosatu strike
Cosatu, Saftu strike to bring SA to a grinding halt
Cosatu, Saftu call on all workers to join national strike action on Wednesday
Gautrain will operate despite Numsa wage strike - operator
Gautrain workers affiliated to Numsa to embark on strike after wage talks deadlock
United National Transport Union members at Prasa issued strike certificate
Nehawu halts strike for meeting with Ramaphosa
Nehawu members picket outside Cyril Ramaphosa offices for better pay, working conditions
Government mortuaries taking strain as undertakers’ strike ramps up
Nehawu postpones national strike plans for two weeks to mobilise more members
'There's nothing we can do,' striking undertakers tell bereaved families
Union strengthens call for nationwide absorption of community health workers
Nehawu threatens that members will down tools over salaries and lack of adequate PPEs
Tshwane workers give nod to pay deal
No agreement yet on Tshwane benchmarking payments - Samwu
