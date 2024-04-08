eThekwini landfill sites will no longer allow residents to individually bring their household waste for disposal

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has announced that from Monday, its landfill sites will not allow residents to bring their household waste for disposal. On its Facebook page, the municipality informed residents, clients, and the public that from Monday, April 8, its landfill sites will no longer allow residents to individually bring their household waste for disposal. This is due to the normal weekly refuse collection having resumed and stabilised.

“The landfill sites will revert to their normal working schedule and the public is urged to note the waste types accepted at the different landfill sites,” the municipality said. The Bisasar Road Landfill Site accepts the following waste types: garden refuse, builders’ rubble, sand and cover material.

The Mariannhill Landfill Site accepts the following waste types: garden refuse, builders’ rubble, sand and cover material.

The Lovu Landfill Site accepts the following waste types: domestic waste, business waste not containing hazardous waste, waste packaging, garden refuse, builders’ rubble, sand and cover material. The landfill sites are open Monday to Friday from 7am to 4.30pm and 7am to 3.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. “Customers are requested to consider landfill charges/tariffs,” the municipality said.

“We further remind the public that the disposal of condemned food waste and special disposal is not allowed at any of the City’s landfill sites. Customers are encouraged to make alternative arrangements with other available private facilities for such disposal.” Residents and businesses can contact the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit helpline on 031 311 8804/36 or email: [email protected] if they have any queries. Last month, due to waste collection services being disrupted because of the illegal strike action, the municipality opened its landfill sites to the public to dispose of their waste at no charge.