Load shedding to resume in eThekwini from 6am on Wednesday

The eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that load shedding will resume across the municipality from 6am on Wednesday. "Load shedding affecting eThekwini Municipality was previously suspended due to the illegal strike that occurred in March.

“Faults have been reduced to normal levels and the public is therefore notified that load shedding will resume tomorrow, April 3 from 6am,“ the City said in a statement.

Currently, load shedding has been suspended until further notice. In a short statement issued on Sunday, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said due to the sustained availability of generation capacity, adequate emergency reserves, and anticipated lower demand at the beginning of the week ahead, load shedding will remain suspended until further notice.

"Currently, unplanned unavailability stands at 13,579MW, while planned maintenance accounts for 7,046MW of generating capacity. A total of 3,550MW is planned to be returned to service by Tuesday evening. The evening peak demand tonight is expected to reach 23,400MW,“ Mokwena said. She added that an update will be given on the grid status on Wednesday.

So far, the country has had 68 days of national load shedding. Last year, South Africans were hit with 288 days of load shedding. According to the Eskom se Push cellphone app, the country saw 157 days of load shedding in 2022 and 48 days of no power in 2021.