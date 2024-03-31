Load shedding suspended until further notice

As millions observe Easter on Sunday, the power utility has announced it will be suspending load shedding until further notice.
The suspension is due to sustained available generation capacity, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.
“Due to the sustained available generation capacity, adequate emergency reserves, and anticipated lower demand at the beginning of the week ahead, load shedding will remain suspended until further notice,” she said.
Mokwena said the power utility will be providing a system update on Wednesday, April 3, or communicate any significant changes, should they occur.
“Currently, unplanned unavailability stands at 13,579MW, while planned maintenance accounts for 7,046MW of generating capacity. A total of 3,550MW is planned to be returned to service by Tuesday evening. The evening peak demand tonight is expected to reach 23,400MW,” Mokwena said.
After load shedding Stage 2, Eskom announced on Wednesday, March 27, that due to its generation capacity, load shedding would be suspended until Sunday, March 31.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Eskom's proposed gas power plant in Mossel Bay and a pumped hydro storage facility in Limpopo are among the 12 priority projects identified for project preparation in the coming year.
Speaking at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium held in Cape Town, Ramaphosa said that these projects would help address critical infrastructure needs, while stimulating economic growth and job creation.