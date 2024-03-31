Load shedding suspended until further notice

As millions observe Easter on Sunday, the power utility has announced it will be suspending load shedding until further notice. The suspension is due to sustained available generation capacity, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

“Due to the sustained available generation capacity, adequate emergency reserves, and anticipated lower demand at the beginning of the week ahead, load shedding will remain suspended until further notice,” she said. Mokwena said the power utility will be providing a system update on Wednesday, April 3, or communicate any significant changes, should they occur. “Currently, unplanned unavailability stands at 13,579MW, while planned maintenance accounts for 7,046MW of generating capacity. A total of 3,550MW is planned to be returned to service by Tuesday evening. The evening peak demand tonight is expected to reach 23,400MW,” Mokwena said.