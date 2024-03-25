New solar-powered fridges put an end to food waste due to load shedding

As South Africans grapple with the challenges of rising food prices and the ever-present threat of food spoilage due to load shedding, innovative solutions are needed now more than ever, leading to a local “boer maak ‘n plan” solution. Electrical appliance manufacturer, Defy, has introduced a game-changing product: the solar-off-grid powered fridge.

Unlike traditional camping-style fridges, Defy's solar-powered fridge is stylishly designed to seamlessly integrate into any modern kitchen. Defy's solar hybrid fridge connects directly to solar panels and the electrical grid, operating on solar energy during the daytime and switching to on-grid mode when there is no sunshine. Although the fridges work completely off-grid, homeowners will have to buy the solar panels and batteries themselves. Don’t expect much change out of R10,000 for the fridge.

According to Defy's website, their solar hybrid range prioritises solar energy, using as much solar power as possible to run the unit and reducing reliance on the electrical grid. This results in up to 44% less energy consumption in the fridge, offering both financial savings and environmental benefits for consumers. "This innovative approach to refrigeration not only addresses the challenges of food waste during load shedding, but also contributes to reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions," said a spokesperson for Defy. "We believe that sustainable solutions like the solar-powered fridge have the potential to make a significant impact on both households and the environment.

"With high food prices and power problems, solutions like this fridge could make life easier for South Africans, saving money and helping the environment at the same time," the Defy spokesperson added. By harnessing the power of renewable energy, households can reduce their reliance on the electrical grid, save money on electricity bills, and play a part in creating a more sustainable future. [email protected]