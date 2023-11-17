Escape load shedding woes: Affordable solar power solutions on the rise in South Africa

As load shedding shows no sign of stopping and electricity prices continue to rise, South Africans are on the lookout for affordable solar power solutions. Solar solutions used to be an expensive alternative to electricity but that is beginning to change as more companies are making moves to make solar power more affordable.

In a bold departure from your usual run-of-the-mill festive season commercials, pioneering ClimateTech solar marketplace Hohm Energy launched a wholesome and relatable social video campaign in a bid to accelerate the widespread adoption of rooftop solar in the country. Hohm Energy's aims to revolutionise the solar energy landscape and make it accessible to homeowners across South Africa. “We've created more than 17,500 personalised solar proposals valued at R3.6 billion utilising our proprietary solar engineering-designed software,” CEO of Hohm Energy Tim Ohlsen, who leads this charge, said.

The company's 'Solar as a Service' (SaaS) platform has already attracted over 37,000 users, facilitating more than R1.6 billion in finance applications. This translates into approximately 114 Megawatts of solar supply and an equivalent of 85+ Megawatts in finance applications. In simpler terms, more South Africans could afford solar power now more than ever. The platform matches customers needs with solar solutions to suit your pocket.

How long do solar panels last? The lifespan of solar panels in South Africa vary depending on a number of factors. This can include the quality of the panels, the conditions they are exposed to, and the maintenance they receive. On average, they are designed to last for at least 25 to 30 years.