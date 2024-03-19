eThekwini following ‘systematic approach’ to restoring electricity

Durban — EThekwini Electricity Department teams are prioritising reducing the backlog of electricity outages in the city. This was contained in a statement issued by the eThekwini Municipality on Tuesday. Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the electricity department is making “notable progress” in addressing the backlog of electricity outages across the City.

“Their current focus is on restoring power to customers who have been without electricity for an extended number of days. However, recently logged electricity faults will also be attended to,” Sisilana said. “To speedily fix these faults, a systematic approach is being followed to ensure successful outcomes. The extensive work needed to restore power to customers is being diligently carried out by dedicated teams across various parts of the city.” She urged residents to work with the City as violent protests, including the blockading of roads, delayed the response time of teams getting to affected areas.

“The City understands the inconvenience and frustration that comes with being without electricity for an extended period. Teams are working tirelessly to address the situation which was exacerbated by the illegal strike action and vandalism of critical infrastructure,” Sisilana said. “It is important to note that during the unprotected strike, some striking council staff threatened the lives of employees who were willing to work and provide necessary services to the public. This unfortunately had an adverse effect on the municipality’s ability to deliver services.” Sisilana said that “while eThekwini Electricity strives to provide customers with a satisfactory and reliable electricity supply”, such circumstances were beyond the control of the City.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of all customers as the City works towards resolving these power outages.” Meanwhile, on Monday, Sisilana said refuse collection and street sweeping services had resumed. She informed residents and businesses that refuse collection and street sweeping services affected by the recent illegal strike action were back on track. “Massive clean-up operations and the clearing of the waste collection backlog has already commenced,” Sisilana said. “Residents are requested to take out their refuse bags on the morning of their scheduled collection days.”

Sisilana said the municipality thanked residents and businesses for their patience. “We apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.