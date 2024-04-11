Commuters counting the costs of Soweto taxi strike, as dispute ends for now

By Nozuko Mangena Minibus taxis in Soweto are back operating after residents were forced to find alternative modes of transport to go to work after taxi violence erupted in the area.

A routes dispute between the Nancefield to Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata), have been at war over four routes in Soweto for years. The United Taxi Association Front (UTAF) deputy secretary-general Innocent Maseko apologised for the inconveniences caused and said taxis were now back operating as usual. The situation caused much anger for regular commuters.

One of those affected was Elias Mphakeng, who told IOL News he was unable to go to work and what bothers him the most was the possibility that some might lose their jobs. "We can’t go to health facilities such as clinics and hospitals to get medical treatment because of this situation, and using Uber is never an alternative for everyone,” said Mphakeng. Liyabona Sithole, another local said that she had to dig deep to get to work.

“I had to use Bolt to get to work, and one cost R350, which is a lot compared to public transport. “This was such an inconvenience for me because I could have used that money for three days,” said Sithole. Another commuter, Nosisa Sithole expressed her concerns about the situation, citing that as a result of the strike her salary will be deducted for the days she did not go to work.